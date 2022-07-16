HELENA — Two more victories Saturday afternoon, this time over conference foe Lethbridge, eclipsed two milestones for the Helena Senators: 20 straight wins and a guaranteed berth in the Montana-Alberta American Legion State Tournament that begins July 27 in Billings.
Helena scored double digit runs in both ends of the doubleheader, beating the Elks 13-3 and 13-2.
According to Helena Independent Record columnist and sports historian Curt Synness, the Senators' 20-game win streak is the program's longest in its storied history.
“It’s definitely a pretty cool milestone for them to hit,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said of the win streak. “We’re gonna keep plugging away. The most important one is that one-game winning streak the last day of state. The streak is pretty cool, but we’re gonna try to keep playing good baseball, stay even, and keep doing what we’ve been doing.”
With nine conference wins, Helena is guaranteed to have a better record than at one league opponent. That means the Senators will be one of eight teams to participate at state, and for Helena, it means a chance to repeat.
Tyler Tenney solidified Game 1’s run-ruling of the Elks when he lined a three-run triple over the head of Lethbridge’s right fielder in the fifth inning.
What was a slow start for Helena offensively quickly evolved into another lop-sided victory.
The Senators batted around in the third inning before an out was recorded and ended up scoring eight times in the frame.
Manu Melo singled Walker Bennett home in the fourth and a pair of hits and a walk led to Tenney’s bases-loaded at-bat in the fifth.
After scoring 12 runs in Game 1’s final three innings, the Senators plated four to begin Game 2. As the visiting team, Helena scored in all but one of the first six innings before Bo Bahnmiller finally delivered the two-RBI single that, when paired with three outs, secured the run-ruling.
Trysten Mooney extended his on-base streak to 18 games with first at-bat reaches in both contests.
Bennett continued his tear at the plate with a 2-for-2 game and three more RBI in Game 1.
“Just seeing the ball well,” Bennett said. “I’m able to read the laces and just attack early on fastballs.”
Despite an 0-for-5 game in the nightcap, Bennett is hitting .438 with a 1.000 OPS since Helena’s win streak began on June 11.
“With the starter in Game 2, he kinda struggled to see that guy, but that happens,” Burnett said of his first baseman. “He’s hot right now. I’ve been saying that since before Omaha. He’s just doing a great job hitting the ball to all fields. Just really stepping into that role and winning that first base job.”
Melo finished Game 1 2-for-3 with three RBI before singling in the fourth and walking in the sixth inning of Game 2. Eric Cockhill drove in two runs with a first-inning single in the late game and Mike Hurlbert was on base all five times, including twice with hits.
Tenney and Hurlbert combined to six-hit the Elks in Game 1. Tenney allowed three runs (one earned) on just two hits across three innings before giving way to Hurlbert who fired two innings of scoreless baseball.
Luke Dowdy yielded seven hits but just two runs as Helena’s Game 2 starter. Bahnmiller then tossed two innings of one-hit ball in relief.
In this span of 20 consecutive games without a loss, eight different Senators are averaging north of .350. Nine have racked up at least 10 RBI and seven sport OPSs of at least 1.000.
That’s some serious depth.
“I think a big part of [the success] is when kids aren’t performing in one game, other people step up and perform,” Bennett said. “It’s kind of an even balance to where everyone contributes. If you’re not having an offensive day, then you get in on defense.”
Burnett’s task, as head coach, is to have his team playing its best baseball when the state tournament rolls around. The trick is not to peak too early, but to find a consistently high level of play that will sustain itself through at least the end of the month for a group that has seemingly found its stride.
“We’ve been together almost everyday for 50 games now,” Burnett said. “Just seeing the mix of older and younger guys mix in. Guys who probably would have never hung out if it wasn’t for this team right here…
“Seeing them work together and everybody kinda working toward a common goal – it’s been pretty cool to see the friendships develop and our level of baseball just continue to get better and better every time we step on the field.”
The Senators, now 41-9 on the season, will travel to Billings on Monday to make up a conference game against the Scarlets that was rained out in June.
Helena will play two in Billings, but the conference game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
