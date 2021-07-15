HELENA — Forrest Suero, who is in the midst of his second season with the Helena Senators and a rising senior at Helena High, has a lot on his plate this summer.
Like some of his teammates on the baseball diamond, Suero has been preparing for the upcoming high school football season that takes off in late-August while also maintaining a high level of play for the Senators.
“It’s been pretty interesting just because we’ve had so many baseball games,” Suero said of his summer thus far. “I haven’t really been able to go to the morning workouts, but at the start of the year I was going to both.”
Up until the middle of June, Suero was pulling double duty, participating in morning workouts at Helena High and showing up at Kindrick Legion Field five or six hours later for practice or a game. Even with that grind of the early summer, Suero said this year has been a breeze compared to last when COVID pushed the baseball and football schedules together.
“I would get done with baseball and have to rush to football and have a full football practice,” Suero said. “I think it’s better this year because I still have that break in between before starting football practice. I’ll finish the season for baseball, go 100-150 percent for baseball and then start football and go 200-250 percent, too.”
Between the white lines of the baseball diamond this season, Suero is hitting .256 with a solid .802 OPS. He is tied with Ethan Keintz for the team’s home run lead with two and is also tied for second on the roster with 40 RBI in 50 games.
Playing primarily third base, Suero said he hopes some of the skills necessary to play the hot corner help him with certain aspects on the football field this fall.
“Playing at third [base] I have to be quick with my feet and react really fast,” Suero said. “So that [helps] moving and shifting on the defensive line. Also [helps] being able to use my hands really well.”
Suero enjoyed a breakout season on the football field as a junior. The 5-foot-11, 245-pound defensive lineman racked up 54 tackles, including 12 for a loss of yardage, and four sacks in eight games, earning all-state honors for his efforts.
That grabbed the attention of colleges across the state, and over the last handful of months, Suero has been racking up scholarship offers to play football. He is currently up to four, including three from Frontier Conference schools like Carroll, Montana Western and Montana Tech.
Just this week, Suero was on Carroll’s campus for a visit shortly after getting back to town following a baseball tournament in Minnesota and the subsequent 17-hour return trip to Montana.
“It’s been pretty difficult,” Suero said of working his recruitment around baseball. “I have to text [the coaches] personally and go [visit] certain days instead of going scheduled days. I have to text them and go another day by myself just because I have baseball games or stuff going on where I can’t make it.”
With offers on the table and still another season to play, Suero said he is not in any hurry to commit to a college. He said that decision will likely come following his senior campaign and he plans to keep everything open until that point.
For Suero and the Bengals, football season begins on Aug. 27 in Great Falls, about three weeks after legion regionals are slated to conclude if the Senators advance that far.
“I’m very excited, this is my senior year,” Suero said of the upcoming football season. “I’ve always dreamed about this. My brother has always talked about how fun his senior year was and I want it to be the same. I want to have fun and do really well and have a good season for the whole team.”
Keeping up with everything has not been an easy task for Suero this summer but his motivation to fulfill all his responsibilities stems from a passion for what he does.
“I think just the love for both sports,” Suero said. “I think having fun in both sports and being pretty good at both sports makes it a fun time.”
