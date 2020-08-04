BILLINGS — When this American Legion baseball season started, the Billings Scarlets and Billings Royals didn’t know it would be ending with the State AA championship tournament at Dehler Park.
Originally the state tourney was to be played in Great Falls, but when the season was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was early talk when teams began practicing during the first phase of the reopening of the state about how a bracket system similar to the high school football playoffs, where lower-seeded teams would travel to higher-seeded teams, would be implemented. Then, in fairness to Great Falls, the Electric City would host the tourney in 2021.
However, later in the process a traditional state tournament format was agreed upon and Helena was chosen for the event this year because of its centralized location.
On Saturday, it was learned health officials in Lewis and Clark County didn’t approve the state tournament to occur in Helena due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. So, hence the move to Billings and Dehler Park, which 406mtsports.com reported had the approval to host a state tournament according to Billings American Legion Baseball chairman Jeff Ballard.
And now, this year’s Scarlets and Royals will have the chance to entertain the fans in the opening round’s final game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“As for the Royals, we wanted them Game 1,” said Nate Dewar of the Scarlets (20-23). “We are excited. It will be a good time. This is what we’ve been working for all year, since before COVID.”
The Royals (15-27) are also taking a similar approach to the crosstown matchup occurring in the first round of the state tourney. After all, at some point it was likely the teams would meet in the bracket.
“We were going to have to play them anyways, so I’m alright with the first round,” said the Royals' Brenden Concepcion.
This year, the Scarlets are the No. 4 seed after finishing with a 10-14 league mark. The Royals are seeded fifth in the seven-team tourney with a 9-15 conference record.
This year, the Royals won five of the seven rivalry games with the Scarlets. However, with it being the state tournament, both sides agreed past results can be taken with a grain of salt.
In the Scarlets’ case, the club thinks it has something to prove.
“It’s an opportunity to show the state how we can play against them,” said Scarlets’ catcher Jarron Wilcox. “We had a couple games where we feel like we didn’t play like we can. I feel we’ll bring it Wednesday night.”
For the Royals, the plan is to keep on doing what led to five victories in the regular season against their nemesis.
“We know there will be a lot of energy at that game,” said the Royals’ Nick Eliason. “We’ll treat it like every other game and go out and play baseball.”
Longtime Scarlets coach Adam Hust is no stranger to big games at the state tourney. He has guided the Scarlets to five state championships as a head coach, was an assistant coach on another title team and helped the Scarlets win a state trophy as a player. Hust said he is really looking forward to this contest, as well.
“I’m excited we get to play them,” Hust said. “It should be a good crowd and there will be a lot of energy. It should be fun.”
First-year Royals coach David Swecker is also familiar with championship moments at a state tourney. He was a members of the Laurel Dodgers’ teams in 2009, 2010 and 2011 that won State A titles. And this moment, an opening-round game at the state tourney pitting the Royals and Scarlets against each other in Billings at Dehler Park, is not lost on him.
“It’s a good way to end Day 1,” Swecker said.
And while it wasn’t how it was designed at the start, both clubs are also looking forward to ending the season in front of their faithful fans.
“When we heard how state was moved here, we realized we get the chance to show our hometown fans what we can do,” said Wilcox.
Last year the state tournament was held at Dehler Park and the Royals were runner-up to the Bozeman Bucks, who enter as the No. 1 seed.
“I’m excited. I remember last year at state,” said Concepcion. “I’m excited for it to be here.”
With many eyes on the final game on the docket on Wednesday, it could be easy for either team to get caught in the moment and lose focus on the tourney as a whole. The Scarlets and Royals say that won’t be the case for them.
“If you lose, you are in the loser’s bracket and it’s tough to come back from,” Swecker said. “You don’t want to get into the loser’s bracket early.”
The Scarlets are also prepared and aim to be in the championship round on Sunday, said Hust.
“You have to come in loose and confident. All they can be is confident, be loose and have fun,” said Hust. “Hopefully, we’re still here on Sunday.”
For the Royals, Eliason leads the team with a .400 batting average and Chase Hinckley has a .490 on-base percentage. Aiden Montez has a team-high 24 RBIs. Leadoff batter Jaeden Jordahl has only struck out three times in 138 plate appearances and is batting .364.
Hinckley and Eliason have been the Royals’ most consistent pitchers. Hinckley, who earlier in the year threw a shutout in a 2-0 win over the Scarlets at Pirtz Field, will be the starting pitcher on Wednesday night said Swecker.
For the Scarlets, Johnny Day leads the team with a .374 batting average. Teammate Logan Meyer is hitting .357 and has a team-high 13 doubles. Wilcox leads the team with 38 RBIs and four homers.
Jackson Schaubel has the lowest ERA for the Scarlets at 2.75, while Dewar clocks in at 3.13. Michael Horrell has fanned 48 batters. Hust was not sure on a starting pitcher against the Royals as of Monday, but was leaning toward Schaubel.
Throughout the year, Swecker and Hust said their teams have remained healthy.
“We are just excited to even have the opportunity to play in the state tournament,” Swecker said. “We are so fortunate to be playing. To run a successful season with no COVID cases for our program is a win right there.
“That is our biggest success right there with both programs, the Royals and Scarlets, nobody had any positive tests all summer.”
Hust said no player in the entire BALB program tested positive for COVID-19. In fact, the Scarlets have in general avoided sickness.
“We haven’t had a kid sick all year. We haven’t had a kid miss at all,” Hust said. “We’re very fortunate in that.”
When the tourney begins Wednesday, and throughout each teams’ respective run in it, the players will be appreciative of the chance to play and conclude their season.
“We are very grateful to have had a season and to cap it off with a state championship is great,” said Eliason. “There were a lot of questions coming into the season if we could play baseball. Everyone is super grateful we got to play baseball.”
“We remind the guys all the time it’s a privilege to be out here when a lot of other states aren’t,” Dewar said. “We have the opportunity and won’t squander it.”
