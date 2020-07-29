BILLINGS — While both teams will want to win to enter the State AA American Legion baseball tournament on a high note, it will also be time to, as Billings Royals coach David Swecker said, “enjoy the moment” Thursday night at Dehler Park.
The crosstown Royals and Scarlets resume their rivalry at 7 p.m. in the final game of the regular season for both teams.
A Senior Night ceremony will be held prior to the game, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Royals will honor nine seniors and the Scarlets seven.
And entering the 2020 campaign with the possibility the season would be canceled because of the novel coronavirus even before it started — and considering the Royals and Scarlets didn’t receive approval to begin practicing from the Yellowstone County public health department and the Billings Parks and Recreation until May 1 — the regular-season ending game will be truly a chance to appreciate the Class AA season.
The Royals (14-27, 9-15) enter the game after splitting with the Eastern AA-leading Bozeman Bucks on Tuesday.
“We played a good doubleheader Tuesday night and we’ll come out and enjoy our game against the Scarlets with the seniors and enjoy our last game at Dehler when you didn’t know it would happen with COVID,” said Swecker.
“We’ll take it all in. Sometimes it’s hard to do that in crosstown games," he added.
The game will be seven innings and the Scarlets (20-22, 10-14) are the home team. It is a nonconference affair.
So far this season, the Royals have won four of six games with the Scarlets. The Royals won the first three rivalry games this year, and the Scarlets answered with two victories, before the Royals were victorious 12-8 on July 21.
All season long, longtime Scarlets coach Adam Hust has been appreciative of the opportunity for his club to compete. Hust has talked about not taking anything for granted, while also striving to improve, and the fundamentals of baseball after games. There’s no doubt that’s part of his message entering this regular-season finale.
The Treasure State teams learned in mid-May they were able to compete this season under the Department of Montana American Legion umbrella. Earlier, the national governing body of American Legion Baseball had announced it would no longer sponsor baseball during the 2020 season because of the virus. Before that announcement, regionals and the World Series had been canceled, but the opportunity to play at the state level was still there.
“We are grateful we got a chance to play and spend another day on the diamond with the guys,” Hust said after the Scarlets downed the Royals 10-5 on July 16.
The State AA tourney is set for Aug. 5-9 in Helena. And while it will be a celebratory mood at the park because of Senior Night and a regular season completed, a win by either the Scarlets or Royals would be beneficial for each club going into the championships.
“We still want to win. It would be great going into state on a win and most importantly playing good baseball,” Swecker said.
Hust would likely agree. After the Scarlets topped the Royals 7-0 behind a 6 2/3 innings performance from Nate Dewar on July 10, Hust said the win, “gives us good momentum. You win any game and it gives you momentum.”
