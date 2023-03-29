GREAT FALLS – When Trigg Mapes signed a letter of intent Tuesday to play for Trinidad (Colo.) State College, he became the eighth athlete from the Great Falls Chargers American Legion program to become a college baseball player.

That’s a sign that baseball is alive and thriving in the Electric City, suggested longtime Legion coach Tony Forster.

“I think that we have been fortunate to have kids in the program the last four or five years that really loved baseball and wanted to play at the next level,” Forster said after practice Monday night.

Mapes, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound shortstop and senior at Great Falls CMR, hit .319 with 14 doubles, 10 triples and two homers last season for the Chargers AA squad. He received an offer from Trinidad after the Colorado school saw him play at a tournament last fall.

“I was playing fall ball with Big Sky baseball and they saw me at a Denver tournament,” said Mapes, who is also an outstanding basketball player. “I took a visit to the school and was super impressed with the program.

“My goal is to eventually play baseball at an NCAA four-year program and this should help me get there.”

The Trinidad Trojans compete in Region 9 of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), along with other two-year colleges from Colorado, Nebraska and New Mexico. The Trojans are playing a 46-game schedule this spring, starting in late January and ending in April, before tournaments start in May. The Trojans were 14-18 at the start of this week.

Mapes will be the lone Montana athlete on the roster, with many of the players coming from Colorado, although there are six Canadians on the team.

The other recent Chargers currently playing college ball are Lane Seim and Brinkley Evans at Montana State Billings, Austin Armstrong at University of Mary in North Dakota, Shane Jefferson and Fox Weymouth at Elmhurst College in Illinois, Nate Redenbaugh at Dawson Community College in Glendive and Landon Lockwood at Western Nebraska Community College.

The current Chargers, coming off a 39-25 season in 2022, start their new season April 15 in Missoula.