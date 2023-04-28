HELENA — The Helena Senators’ ties to the baseball program at Miles Community College deepened on Friday with Walker Bennett, Lance Bratlien and Bohden Bahnmiller firming up their decisions to become Pioneers, while Tycen Mooney ceremonially signed to join former teammate Eric Cockhill in Minnesota during a group signing at Kindrick Legion Field.

Mooney, who booked 23 tackles, picked off two passes, defended another six and recovered a fumble from his safety position for the state championship-winning Helena Capital Bruins football team, will continue his athletic and academic career at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.

The NCAA Division III football program that competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, is the same destination Cockhill chose last April in a signing at Capital High School.

On that day, Cockhill shared a table with Tycen’s older brother, Trysten, who is currently playing baseball at Wenatchee Valley College in Washington.

“Eric is a good friend of mine and I’m happy to go play with him,” Tycen said on Friday. “It’s gonna be a fun friendship to continue down there.”

“When I [visited Concordia], I fell in love with the school, the coaches, the environment. It felt like home. There really wasn’t a better option than that.”

Bennett, Bratlien and Bahnmiller continue a Senators pipeline to Miles CC, the current class of the NJCAA Mon-Dak Athletic Conference.

Matt Burton and Tyler Tenney, key pieces to the Senators’ state championship-winning team in 2021, are sophomores on the Pioneers’ baseball roster. Cy Miller completed his two-year tenure at Miles CC last year and now pitches for NCAA Division II MSU-Billings.

Tyler Cutler, who is set to rejoin the Senators’ roster sometime this summer, is a freshman at Miles CC.

“I’ve got a pretty good relationship with coach [Jeff] Brabant and also coach [Michael] O’Connell…When I see a guy who has some college potential, I shoot them a quick message to take a look,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said.

”There’s just open lines of communication between the two programs and I fully trust what they do over there and know that our guys are going to a place where they’re in good hands.”

Bennett slashed .404/.471/.442/.913 with 30 RBI for the Senators last season.

He will mostly DH for Helena this year.

“It’s kinda like taking a little bit of Helena to Miles with us,” Bennett said. “I think Miles is like a family down there, so with all three of us [going], we’re just gonna build that and make it better.”

Bahnmiller hit .295 with a .790 OPS, five extra-base hits and 16 RBI as the Senators’ back-up shortstop in 2022.

He battled a shoulder injury last season, but has stepped into a starting role for the Senators following Tenney’s departure.

“We’ve all been talking about it for a while, just seeing what each other is doing,” Bahnmiller said regarding the other two Miles CC signees. “Coach O[‘Connell] was so welcoming down there and the visit was awesome.”

Bratlien enters his first full season with the Senators in 2023 after recording a sub-3.00 ERA across 60 innings pitched and hitting .354 with 10 doubles and 34 RBI with the Class A Reps in 2022.

“We’re all really excited just knowing we’re all gonna go down there together and stay together as a team and family,” Bratlien said.

Bratlien said he plans to get his general education out of the way at Miles, while Bahnmiller plans to study business technology and Bennett business finance or accounting.

Tycen, who will mostly play second and third base for the Senators this season, plans to pursue pre-optometry at Concordia.

State runners-up last year, the Senators swept Missoula on Sunday to begin their 2023 season 2-0. Helena is scheduled to play the Missoula Impact on Saturday at 1 and 3:30 p.m. at Kindrick Legion Field.

“It’s gonna be a great ride, can’t wait to start it,” Tycen said of the season to come. “This will be a great season for all of us.”