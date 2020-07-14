MISSOULA — The towering, two-run home run that Charlie Kirgan hit during the Missoula Mavericks’ 10-6 win over the Great Falls Chargers is best described as a moonshot.
Lifting it off Great Falls starting pitcher Cam McNamee, Kirgan described the ball that made its way out of Lindborg-Cregg Field on Tuesday night a little differently.
“I haven’t exactly been on fire at the plate lately, so it was a bit of a confidence booster,” Kirgan said of his blast in the first game of a doubleheader. “I’m feeling better about it now.”
He should, as the only real question about the home run was whether or not it slipped over the foul line. It was far over the foul pole before it disappeared into a grove of trees.
The home run was the second of Kirgan’s season, with his first coming at a tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota in early July.
Kirgan, who will be a junior next year at Missoula Sentinel, is busy most games and didn’t spend a whole lot of time looking at the ball as it left the field on a breezy and beautiful evening.
He is a utility player in every usage of the term and has spent time at first base, third base and left and right field.
Kirgan pitches as well and, in fact, started the Mavs' 9-1 Game Two win over the Chargers. Kirgan went 5 1/3 innings, recording five strikeouts and allowing just a single earned run. He hit strikes on 58 of 107 pitches.
Oh, and he’s learning to play catcher, too.
“I just kinda enjoy playing whatever,” Kirgan said. “If they’re going to let me play, then I’ll play wherever.”
He added: “It keeps it interesting and it helps me work on a lot of different things. I think it’s helped me develop in different areas and lets me work on different things.”
Playing different positions, Kirgan said, has made him more comfortable in every position. He readily admits confidence has sometimes been an issue, but it is something Kirgan obviously recognizes and has dedicated himself to working on.
At the end of the day, he wants to be a player his teammates can trust, no matter where he is on the field.
"Catching this year is something I really needed to learn how to do,” Kirgan said. “I don’t want to be just kind of ‘whatever’ back there. I want to be good at it and I want my teammates to be able to rely on me.”
Outside of baseball, Kirgan is an up-and-coming talent on the football field for Sentinel as well. As a sophomore, he caught 19 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans, while also rushing seven times for 46 yards. He also played on defense, recording nine tackles as Missoula Sentinel made it to the Class AA semifinals.
Mavs teammate Dayton Bay is expected to be the starting quarterback next year for the Spartans. But right now, it’s still baseball season and he’s enjoying every minute of it.
“I’m just happy to be out here,” Kirgan said. “Seeing my name in the lineup almost everyday? That’s awesome.”
Dane Fraser also had a solo home run in the first game, giving the Mavericks two home runs in the game. It was his sixth home run this year. Ayden Markovich and Fraser each had two hits in the first game against the Chargers.
Starting Missoula pitcher Zach Hangas recorded the win, scattering eight hits over six innings and allowed three runs, all earned. He added on four strikeouts over 100 pitches, 59 of which were called strikes.
In game two, Kirgan struck again as an RBI single in the fourth inning brought Fraser around to tie the game at one. Kirgan then scored a run off a bases loaded walk and Mavs never trailed again.
Next up for the Mavericks is a Wednesday game against Coeur d'Alene on the road.
