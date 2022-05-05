MISSOULA — Matt Mogollon, who helped pitch the Missoula PaddleHeads to a Pioneer League championship last summer and was preparing to return for the 2022 season later this month, has made a welcome change of plans.
The 26-year-old Californian, who spent much of his time this offseason in Missoula, has signed a contract with the Seattle Mariners organization. It marks his second stint in affiliated baseball after making a handful of appearances in the Arizona Fall League in 2019.
Replacing a player like Mogollon will not be easy for PaddleHeads manager Michael Schlact. On other other hand, seeing players move up the ranks validates everything Schlact is doing as an independent league skipper.
"It helps from a player (recruitment) standpoint because when I call a player, that's a big reason why they'd want to come here," Schlact told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com.
"For me it also helps broaden the scope of people I know in baseball. For the Mariners, it makes sense to look at how we're doing. Some fans in their market have grown to know these players and it might help increase their fan base."
Leaving Missoula will be bittersweet for Mogollon, who played his college ball at Chapman University and California Baptist.
"I love it here," he said. "I didn’t expect that I was going to come up here to play, but 2021 was my favorite season of my baseball career. I was able to recapture the love I have for this game."
Mogollon was Mr. Versatility for the PaddleHeads last summer, working as a relief pitcher and starter. He appeared in over a third of their games (33).
Mogollon finished with 81 strikeouts in 75 ⅔ innings pitched, using his breaking ball to keep hitters off balance. He was called on to appear as a starting pitcher in the middle of the 2021 season when Missoula’s pitching staff was short handed due to injury. He made eight starts.
One of Mogollon's most memorable performances came in the game that launched his team into the Pioneer League championship series. Starter Chris Burica and Matt Mogollon combined to hold the Idaho Falls Chukars scoreless for seven innings, setting the stage for the breakthrough playoff win.
Mogollon later pitched two shutout innings in Game 1 of the Pioneer League Championship series, helping Missoula to a win over the Boise Hawks.
Mogollon joins a growing list of former PaddleHeads pitchers that have signed contracts with Major League organizations in the offseason. Others include 2021 Pioneer League Pitcher of the Year Mark Simon (Vancouver Canadians) and Palmer Wenzel (Ashville Tourists).
