BILLINGS — The Missoula Mavericks split two Legion baseball games Saturday at Pirtz Field in Billings, an 8-2 victory over the Royals and a 3-2 loss to the Scarlets.
The Mavericks unloaded six runs in the top of the sixth, all with two outs, which spearheaded their victory over the Royals.
Billings made three errors in the sixth, which helped open the door for Missoula. The Mavericks' Aidan Markovich singled, drove in a run and scored in the inning. Markovich finished the game 3-for-5 at the plate.
Brendan Miller had two hits and an RBI for the Royals. Nick Eliason drove in Billings' other run.
Meanwhile, Nathan McDonald's single in the bottom of the seventh scored pinch runner Jace Buchanan from third base and lifted the Scarlets to a 3-2 win over Missoula earlier Saturday. The winning hit came with one out against Mavericks pitcher Zach Hangas.
The Mavs took an early 1-0 lead when Connor Jordan was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first inning. Missoula tacked on another run in the fourth on an RBI base hit from Dayton Bay.
The Scarlets scored a run in both the third and fourth innings: First on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Nate Dewar and then on an run-scoring single by Jackson Schaubel. Schaubel had two hits to lead the Scarlets.
Hangas and Dane Fraser each had two hits to lead Missoula's offense.
The Mavericks, Scarlets and Royals will combine to play three games Sunday at Pirtz Field.
