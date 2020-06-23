LEWISTOWN — Xander Flick hit a two-run single and Kendall Barta also drove in a run in a three-run fifth inning that led the Lewistown Redbirds to a 3-2 win over the Laurel Dodgers on Tuesday in the first game of an American Legion doubleheader.
In the second game, Kyle Lee delivered an RBI base hit in the bottom of the seventh for a 10-9 walkoff win as the Redbirds rallied for the sweep after Laurel scored three times in the top half of the inning to take a one-run lead.
In the opener, Lee threw a complete game for the Redbirds, allowing one earned run on three hits. He struck out four and walked one.
Laurel’s Kayne Johnson was strong, too, throwing all six innings for the Dodgers. He allowed seven hits but didn’t walk a batter.
Jake Clinton went 2 for 3 for Lewistown and Johnson and Keagan Thompson drove in runs for Laurel.
Lee went 3 for 4 with three RBIs in the nightcap. Clinton stole six bases and scored four runs and Flick doubled twice for the Redbirds.
Keagan Campbell doubled twice and drove in two Dodgers runs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.