HELENA — You wouldn’t be able to tell by the weather, but it’s American Legion baseball season in Montana.

The Missoula Mavericks, Kalispell Lakers and Great Falls Chargers are already off and running, but for the Helena Senators – last year’s runner-up at state – Opening Day is scheduled for Sunday.

An extended winter limited the team’s ability to be outdoors, prolonged indoor practices, and in a lot of ways made players and coaches more hungry for baseball on a dirt and grass field.

“I’m so excited,” Senators’ Bohden Bahnmiller said. “The weather isn’t ideal right now, but you just gotta work around it…We’re ready to come play.”

“I think it’s gonna be the perfect atmosphere here with the home-opener,” Walker Bennett added. “I can’t imagine who else we’d play other than Missoula.”

The 2023 version of the Senators will once again be a good mix of players who gained varsity experience last season and those who will be making the full-time jump.

Tyler Cutler, who tossed 41.1 innings for the Senators in 2022, will join the team after his season at Miles Community College is complete.

Nick Benson, Cole Graham, Seth Nielsen, Brayden Beatty and Lance Bratlien all received significant playing time with Reps in 2022. Now, they’ll be expected to provide depth in a full season with the Senators.

Players like Bahnmiller and Bennett, or Tycen Mooney and Luke Dowdy – those who contributed heavily to the varsity squad last season – will need to take that next step forward in leadership and confidence after three All-State and two All-Conference selections aged out of the program.

“We’re all a little young, so we’re still working on it, but I think we all have the confidence to be here and we all deserve to be here,” Bennett said. “We’ve all worked hard to get to this point and I think we’ve got what it takes to play.”

“We’re still trying to figure out who we are and what our identity is right now, but I think it’s a talented group,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said.

“We’re gonna make mistakes [early on], especially with the way this spring has been – we haven’t been out on the field much…We’ve just been focusing on communication and not dwelling on mistakes.”

Burnett pointed to his pitchers as a strength he believes this team will carry into this season.

Four pitchers – Dowdy, Cutler, Will Lyng and Aaron Fuzesy – threw at least 36 innings at the double-A level in 2022.

Hunter Bratcher and Tyler Tenney, the duo that paced Helena in innings pitched and strikeouts, are gone, but Lyng and Dowdy finished three-four in innings pitched and each posted ERAs south of 2.75.

The left-handed Dylan Willcut posted a 0.84 ERA in 25 varsity innings a season ago, while Fuzesy ate up 36 innings and logged a 3.11 ERA.

“We have tons of guys who have varsity experience [on the mound], so I think that’ll be our strength early on,” Burnett said. “Then, just the team's athleticism overall.”

“We’ve got multiple multi-sport athletes that’ll put pressure on other teams, or can hit for power, or play small-ball. Whatever we need to do, we have the ability.”

Graham (.336/.484/.369/.853 with Reps) will take over behind the dish for the departed Trysten Mooney. Fans will also see a healthy dose of Bratlien at catcher, too.

Bahnmiller, who underwent shoulder surgery in the off-season, will be the Senators’ primary shortstop. A combination of Sam Ark, Beatty and Tycen Mooney will hold down the bag at second.

Tycen can also play third base, and perhaps some first, with Nielsen and Fuzesy projected to get reps at the hot corner as well.

Carter Perlinski is in line to be Helena's primary first baseman this season. He hit .250 with seven doubles and 17 RBI in 96 plate appearances last year.

Bennett, a .404 hitter in 2022, will DH a bunch for the Senators. He is the top returning offensive threat (.913 OPS, 42 hits, 30 RBI) for a team that lost the majority of its offensive leaders.

Still, the Senators have put in plenty of work in the cage this off-season, and even got to scrimmage the single-A Reps at Kindrick Legion Field on Sunday.

“I think we do a really good job of attacking the baseball early in counts,” Bennett said, referencing off-season workouts. “In the scrimmage, we saw that a lot of kids jumped on early fastballs.”

“Then, having guys on base, just being able to run the bases, I think, will be huge for us. We’ve got a lot of fast guys.”

Manu Melo, the Senators’ lone returning All-Conference selection from 2022, is back to play center field. He’ll likely be featured somewhere near the top of Burnett’s lineup card game in and game out as he possesses the speed necessary (15 stolen bases in 2022) to put pressure on opposing defenses.

Benson and Ark will back up Melo in center, while Fuzesy will primarily play right field. Benson and Ark will also see time in left field this season.

Confidence – and specifically the abundance of it – is what Burnett wants to see from his players.

For those guys with double-A experience, it’s believing they belong at the varsity level and playing like it. For the newcomers, it’s picking up on that confidence from the veterans and understanding what they’ve done with the Reps is what has made them ready for this opportunity.

“I think we’ll be very competitive [in the league],” Burnett said. “We’ve got about 10 guys who have significant varsity time coming back. We’re solid up the middle with Manu, Bohden and Cole.”

“I think we’ve got a good chance to just keep getting better and better and be playing our best baseball as state rolls around.”

For now, and weather pending, the Senators’ Opening Day is scheduled for Sunday. The doubleheader with Missoula begins at 1 p.m. at Kindrick Legion Field.