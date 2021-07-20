MISSOULA — At 13-2 in the Class A Western Legion baseball standings, the Glacier Twins are rolling into this week's Western A tournament in Missoula as the top squad.
The Twins, who are 45-13 overall as of July 14, get a bye in the opening round of the tourney, which starts Thursday at Lindborg-Cregg Memorial Field. The tournament format is double elimination with three games Thursday and Friday with game times at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. The weekend will continue with four games on Saturday and two on Sunday. All games will be seven innings.
The top two teams from the tourney will move on to the state tournament in Havre next week on Thursday, July 29.
The opening-day games are the three-seeded Mission Valley Mariners (32-15, 7-11 as of July 18) will take on the six-seeded Kalispell Lakers (22-25, 5-11 as of July 18) in the opener at 1 p.m., No. 2 seed Bitterroot Bucs (35-16, 13-5 as of July 14) against the No. 7 seed Bitterroot Red Sox (19-30, 5-13 as of July 14) 4 p.m. and the fourth-seeded Missoula Mavericks (26-28, 7-11 as of July 17) will face the fifth-seeded Libby Loggers (16-24, 6-10 as of July 15) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
For a full tournament bracket, go here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.