WOLF POINT — The Laurel Dodgers were awarded two Class A American Legion baseball victories via forfeit by Wolf Point on Sunday.
Laurel finishes the regular season 31-20 overall and 21-7 in the Eastern A. The Dodgers edged the Billings Blue Jays (20-8) and Miles City Mavericks (20-8) for first place in the Eastern A.
Laurel coach Doug Studiner said Wolf Point was short on players, but plans on playing at the Eastern A District tourney July 22-25 in Glasgow.
