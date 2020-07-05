HELENA -- After a loss earlier in the Keith Sell Tournament to Bozeman, Yakima Valley rallied and won out Saturday and Sunday to take home the tournament championship.
Yakima Valley defeated Helena 6-0 late Saturday night to earn a spot in the championship game Sunday, then handed Bozeman its first loss of the tournament, defeating the Bucks 10-5 to win the championship.
Tommy Meluskey got the complete-game win for Yakima Valley. Drew Johnson had a triple and an RBI. Dylan Bishop also had three hits and two RBI for the tournament champions.
Prior to that game, Helena took on the Yakima Beetles in a matchup for third place. Eamon Burke got the start for the Senators but he fell behind early and ended up with the loss in a 6-3 defeat.
The Beetles led 6-0 before Helena rallied with three runs over the last two innings to get within striking distance. However, the Senators settled for fourth after their second straight loss to end the tournament.
Matt Krieger, Tyler Tenney, Forest Suero, Victor Scott, Peyton Witham and Judson Seliskar each had a hit in the loss.
In the fifth-place game, Mudville Pinnacle squared off against the Glacier Twins and Mudville came away victorious by the score of 6-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.