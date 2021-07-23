MISSOULA — At 45 wins in the regular season, there haven't been many Montana Class A Legion baseball teams better than the Glacier Twins this season.
The only team in the same class that has a better overall record is the Gallatin Valley Outlaws in the South. In the West, Glacier, which has just 13 losses on the season and is 13-3 in the division, has a 10-win lead over the next-best squad, the Bitterroot Bucs at 35-16, giving the Twins the top seed in the tournament.
A season ago the Twins rolled through the district winning the West title with a win over the Bucs en route to an undefeated run through the tourney, but went 1-2 in the double-elimination state tournament. The year before, in 2019, the Whiteifsh-based Twins lost via a walk-off grand slam in the West title game.
Most of the squad from the 2020 run is back. It is a young group with just a single super senior in third basemen and pitcher Zach Veneman, a Whitefish grad in his final Legion season, acting as the elder statesmen for a young crop of ball players.
It's been a bit of an adjustment for him, he admitted. At one point he was the young ball player on a veteran-laden group. This time around he is the vet coming off a season in college at Valley City State University in North Dakota.
"It's pretty weird because my whole career — I've been here a long time, about six years — I was always the young kid," he said during warm-ups before his team was set to face the Libby Loggers in the second round of the West A district tournament at Lindborg-Cregg Field Friday night. "They are a lot of young kids who are really talented with a bright future ahead of all of them."
Twins second-year skipper Kevin Slaybaugh sees a hungry group that wants to do better in the postseason than last season.
The Twins don't play flashy, sticking to a small-ball game of getting the ball in play and following up with disciplined base running. Not many on the Twins roster can hit the ball out of the park, but that's OK given the team's ability to put on a consistent hitting show at the plate.
The Twins have scored double-digit runs in 25 games, including four with at least 20 runs. The small-ball has worked.
It isn't the most common sight for a young team to do, but the youthful Twins seem wise beyond their years. The key? Chemistry. The Twins have players that have stuck around each other in similar age groups since Little League and they gel, from the players down to the coaching staff.
"It's a good group of kids — they all are young except for our leader Zach Venenem," Slaybaugh said. "Otherwise they are just a young bunch and they just have a mentality that they are always there. ... We've taken our lickings from some good AA teams, some teams out of Spokane, different places, Libby got us twice."
Slaybaugh took over the program in 2019 for Scott Murray, who had been the manager for about three seasons. Given that Slaybaugh took the reigns in a turbulent time with the pandemic shattering how the sports world worked in 2020, his influence seems to have meshed well with the youth on the team.
"I guess I just bring my own flavor to it," he said. "I think maybe I am a little more relaxed than the guys I have coached with. I think a lot of these guys enjoy that. ... There is still discipline — there is a right way and a wrong way to do things and if they don't do it the right way they will hear about it. But it is not just constant bickering or screaming at them, it is calmness. They know what to do. They are adults so that is what we expect out of them."
