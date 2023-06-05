BOZEMAN — Zach Stewart's shutout highlighted the Billings Scarlets' 3-0 American Legion baseball road win over the Bozeman Bucks on Monday.

Stewart allowed two hits and two walks while striking out seven on 87 pitches. Luke Rizzo had the Bucks' two hits: a single and a double.

At the plate for Billings (15-3, 3-1 in conference), Nolan Berkram hit a home run and Kyler Northrop went 2 for 4.

The matchup was supposed to be a doubleheader, but the second game was rained out, according to Scarlets head coach Adam Hust.