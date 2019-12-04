Caleb Frare AP (copy)

Caleb Frare of Miles City will be in spring training with the Chicago White Sox in the spring. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHICAGO — Former Miles City baseball standout Caleb Frare has signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox and has been invited to spring training, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Beat writer Lamond Pope reported the news Tuesday.

Frare was non-tendered as of Tuesday but rejoined the White Sox with a contract that doesn't require the team to keep a spot on the 40-man roster. He will be a non-roster invitee.

Frare, 26, pitched 9.7 innings in the past two seasons with Chicago, including a 10.13 earned-run average in 2.7 innings and five appearances in 2019. He spent most of the season in Class AAA with the Charlotte Knights, where he struck out 34 in 22.3 innings but struggled with 19 walks, three hit three batters and a 7.33 earned-run average. In all, he was 2-1 with a 6.35 ERA at three levels in the minors.

Frare made his major-league debut in September 2018 with Chicago.

