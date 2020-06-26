BILLINGS — Miles City’s Caleb Frare was one of five players released by the Chicago White Sox, the Major League Baseball club announced Friday.
In 9.2 big-league innings for the White Sox, Frare was 0-1 with a 6.52 ERA and had 12 strikeouts. He was invited to Chicago’s big-league camp for spring training this season where he appeared in four games before things were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As major league teams look to start camps next week for spring training 2.0 ahead of their 60-game regular season that starts in late July, Frare is now one of many players looking for a landing spot.
In six minor-league seasons, the left-hander, who will turn 27 on July 8, is 21-13 with a 2.71 ERA.
Frare, who graduated from Custer County District High School, was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 11th round of the 2012 draft. He made his major-league debut in September of 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.