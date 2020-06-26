BILLINGS — Miles City’s Caleb Frare was one of five players released by the Chicago White Sox, the Major League Baseball club announced Friday.

In 9.2 big-league innings for the White Sox, Frare was 0-1 with a 6.52 ERA and had 12 strikeouts. He was invited to Chicago’s big-league camp for spring training this season where he appeared in four games before things were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As major league teams look to start camps next week for spring training 2.0 ahead of their 60-game regular season that starts in late July, Frare is now one of many players looking for a landing spot.

In six minor-league seasons, the left-hander, who will turn 27 on July 8, is 21-13 with a 2.71 ERA.

Frare, who graduated from Custer County District High School, was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 11th round of the 2012 draft. He made his major-league debut in September of 2018.

