SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Miles City’s Caleb Frare signed with the Sioux Falls Canaries of the independent American Association, the club announced earlier this week.
A former reliever for the Chicago White Sox, Frare, 27, appeared in 16 major-league games in 2018 and 2019, striking out 12 batters in 9.2 innings.
Frare was released by the White Sox in July 2020. With few openings available due to the shutdown of the affiliated minor leagues and independent league because COVID-19, Frare returned to Miles City with his wife, Danielle, and their infant son Michael to continue to train.
"I bought a house, changed a lot of diapers, and got another golden retriever," said Frare in a Canaries press release. "I am very excited to toe the rubber and compete. It has been a year since playing my last game (last spring training). And I am very eager to prove what I can do."
Frare was an 11th round draft pick by the New York Yankees in 2012.
In 2019, he appeared in five games with the White Sox while spending most of the season battling injuries. He had a triceps strain, a flexor strain, a pulled groin, and was even hit by a car.
Frare pitched only about 20 innings total combined between MLB and Triple-A that summer.
