SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Team Montana's bid to qualify for the Little League World Series came to an end Thursday as it lost to Utah 2-1 in the elimination bracket of the Little League Baseball Mountain Region Tournament.

The 11-12 Majors team from Billings' Boulder-Arrowhead Little League represented Big Sky Country for the third straight year, though Montana will have to wait at least another year to have a representative at the annual LLWS in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Montana attempted to rally late in Thursday's game, with Grady Heggem making it home in the bottom of the sixth inning on a passed ball and the team also having the tying run at third base with one out. But two consecutive strikeouts by Utah's pitcher ended Boulder-Arrowhead's comeback hopes with a thud and sent Utah to Friday's championship game against Nevada, where they'll play for a LLWS spot at 3 p.m. on ESPN.

Heggem had two hits for Montana while starting pitcher Eli Osterlund was strong on the mound, allowing just two runs (one earned) off of three hits with five strikeouts in as many innings.

Montana went 1-2 in the Mountain Region tourney, losing to Nevada 6-1 in its opener Sunday before defeating Wyoming 8-4 in a loser-out game Monday.