SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Team Montana kept its season going with an 8-4 win over Wyoming on Monday in the loser-out bracket of the Little League Baseball Mountain Region Tournament.

Montana, which is represented by the 11-12 Majors team in Billings' Boulder-Arrowhead Little League, earned the victory one day after losing to Nevada 6-1 in the opening round.

On Monday, Montana and Wyoming went back and forth until the sixth inning, where Montana scored four runs to take an 8-2 lead.

Ty Sherman led Montana at the plate and on the mound. He went 2 for 2 with a double, a walk and an RBI while allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Sherman's teammate Brody Daniel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Jetty Perrine went 1 for 2 with a walk and two RBIs and Joe Mattson drew three walks and scored three runs.

Montana will play Thursday at 3 p.m. Mountain time in a loser-out game that will be broadcast on ESPN. Montana will face the winner of Tuesday's semifinal matchup between Nevada and Utah.

Thursday's winner will advance to the Mountain Region championship game against Tuesday's winner.