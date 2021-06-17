BILLINGS — Starter Adolfo Espinoza gave up four hits and struck out 12 in 7 1/3 innings to pitch the Billings Mustangs to a 4-0 victory over Grand Junction on Thursday at Dehler Park.
Espinoza (2-2) didn't allow a walk. Colin Kelly and Tyshaun Chapman combined to give up one hit in relief of Espinoza. Grand Junction starter Michael Flynn (0-3) took the loss.
Offensively, designated hitter Chris Salvey hit a two-run homer for Billings, while Chris Eusay and Jalen Garcia each drove in runs.
Jose Gutierrez had two of the Rockies' five hits.
Billings and Grand Junction will square off again Friday at Dehler Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
