The most consistent hitter on the 2022 Missoula PaddleHeads baseball team is headed back to the minor leagues.
Lamar Sparks has been signed by the Milwaukee Brewers. Back in 2019 when he was a minor league player in the Baltimore Orioles organization, he was hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball. It took roughly three years to get back to the point where he was dynamic at the plate.
The Texas native had an MVP-caliber season this past summer for a Missoula team that reached the Pioneer League championship. His .399 batting average was the highest on the PaddleHeads and fifth highest in the league. He also hit 18 home runs and drove in 85 runs.
“Lamar showed up in Missoula hungry to learn, improve and get signed. He did all of those things and more as a PaddleHead," Missoula manager Michael Schlact said of his speedy, rifle-armed outfielder. "He was a threat to pitchers in the box and runners in the outfield. He played hard and wanted to win.
"We couldn’t be prouder of all he accomplished with us and of him getting this well-deserved opportunity with the Milwaukee Brewers.”
Sparks, who will head to spring training later this winter, was originally a 5th round draft pick by the Orioles in 2017.
This past June, Sparks talked to 406mtsports.com about his journey coming back from near tragedy.
"When you're in a batter's box, usually facing a righty, their whole body and motion is coming toward you," he offered. "When you see that coming off the mound after getting hit in the face, you have to work to get over it.
"My first time back, the first dude I was facing threw 100 and he threw three balls around the head that I had to get out of the way of. But you never give up. I had to focus on, 'It's going to go over the plate,' instead of, 'It's coming at my face every time.'"
The facial fractures he suffered in 2019 were nothing too serious. Surgeries on his labrum and shoulder set him back far longer physically.
Sparks has grown about two inches and gained 15 pounds of muscle since 2019. But it's the mental toughness that the center fielder covets most as he makes another run at affiliated baseball.
"When you're drafted that high out of high school, you have a lot of tools, and he does," PaddleHeads manager Michael Schlact said back in June. "You can see the five tools in there at different times ... He has the ability to be a big leaguer."
The one intangible Sparks rediscovered in Missoula was his love for the game. It's not so much that it was absent when he was at Orioles spring training last April. It was more a case of his joy being buried under the day-to-day pressure of trying to be perfect.
"It's a lot more relaxing (in Missoula) than when you're working in affiliated organizations — it brings the fun back into baseball," Sparks said in June.
Besides being a standout player, Sparks also happens to be a terrific human being, according to Schlact. All things considered, Missoula was lucky to have such a gifted outfielder and his presence in the lineup was worth the price of admission.
"He's aggressive at the plate, he knows his pitch and he's a cerebral guy," Schlact said. "He understands what makes him successful."
The PaddleHeads have had 12 signed to minor league contracts in two-plus seasons as an MLB Partner League Independent franchise.
