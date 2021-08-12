MISSOULA — Zachery Almond smacked a grand slam and the Missoula PaddleHeads cruised past the Great Falls Voyagers Wednesday night, 12-5, at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Missoula has used the home run ball as a big weapon all season, with a Pioneer League-best 107 dingers. The team added to that total in a big way Wednesday.
Nick Gatewood and Almond hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning as the hosts jumped to a 3-0 lead. Great Falls answered in the third, with Jackson Raper and Ben Norman hitting home runs to highlight a four-run rally.
Raper added an RBI single in the next half inning but his team couldn't hold on to the lead.
Aaron Bond and Jared Akins hit home runs in helping the PaddleHeads regain the lead, then the topper for Missoula came in the seventh.
After the PaddleHeads loaded the bases with no outs, Almond hammered a grand slam down the left field line to give his team a 12-5 advantage. The two home runs for the North Carolina native brought his total to 18, which is second in the Pioneer League.
Almond finished 3 for 3 with a pair of runs scored and six RBIs.
The PaddleHeads' bullpen was solid down the stretch, refusing to allow a run over the final five innings. Kevin Gould was stellar in three innings of work. The former Bryant University player retired nine of the 10 batters faced while striking out three to earn the win.
Missoula (48-22) hosted Great Falls (27-43) in Game Two of their three-game set on Thursday. To find out what happened, log on to 406mtsports.com on Friday morning.
