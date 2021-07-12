BILLINGS — Former Billings Mustangs infielder Liam Sabino has signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners organization.
The Mustangs sold the rights to the 25 year old to the Mariners on Saturday, according to league transactions listed on pointstreak.com.
In a tweet on Monday morning, the Mustangs announced, “Congratulations to Mustangs INF Liam Sabino, who officially signed with the Seattle Mariners (@Mariners). Good luck Liam!”
Sabino played third base and shortstop for the Mustangs.
He becomes the second Mustang to sign a minor league contract with a major league team this season. On June 19, the Mustangs announced shortstop Jordan Hovey had signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals.
Sabino played in 20 games with Billings and had 74 plate appearances and 66 at-bats according to the website Baseball-Reference. He scored seven runs and had 17 hits, including four doubles, a triple and a homer. Sabino drove in seven runs and had a .258 batting average.
Sabino was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 35th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Pittsburgh.
This is the first year of the Pioneer League, which the Mustangs are a part of, being an independent partner league of Major League Baseball. Prior to this season the Mustangs and other teams in the Pioneer League, had previously operated under a player development contract with MLB.
The Mustangs also released first baseman/designated hitter Daniel Cipriano, who played for Montana State Billings, on Saturday.
