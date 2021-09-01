BILLINGS — Anthony Amicangelo and Christian Sepulveda spearheaded the Billings Mustangs' 9-5 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars in Pioneer League baseball Wednesday at Dehler Park.
Amicangelo hit a two-run single to center field in the bottom of the seventh to give Billings a 6-4 advantage. Sepulveda and Jalen Garcia executed a double steal to put two runners in scoring position prior to Amicangelo's hit.
In the eighth, Sepulveda delivered a two-run double that scored Garcia and Jesus Azuaje to extend the lead. Sepulveda later scored on an Amicangelo groundout.
Azuaje hit a two-RBI single as part of a four-run fourth inning for Billings. Idaho Falls countered with four runs in the fifth, highlighted by a three-run homer from Matt Feinstein.
Feinstein later had a run-scoring single in the ninth.
The Mustangs continue to chase a postseason berth. Missoula also won Wednesday, leaving the Mustangs one game behind the first-place PaddleHeads in the Northern division's second-half standings.
Billings and Idaho Falls play again Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler Park.
