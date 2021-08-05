BILLINGS — Anthony Amicangelo went 4 for 5 with five RBIs on Thursday and the Billings Mustangs defeated the Missoula PaddleHeads 14-4 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.

Amicangelo had a two-run single in the first, another RBI single in the second and a two-run double in the seventh. He has now hit safely in eight straight games and 22 of his past 24, and has seven multi-hit games in that stretch. Billings has won six of its last seven games.

The Mustangs scored five runs in the sixth to forge a 10-3 lead. Jesus Azuaje and Chris Eusay each had an RBI triple in the inning.

Missoula countered with two in the top of the seventh as Nick Gatewood delivered a two-run double, but Billings scored four more times in the bottom of the seventh. Freddy Achecar drove in a run with a double. Gatewood also had an RBI single in the eighth for Missoula.

Mustangs starter Kelvan Pilot allowed three runs and struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings to earn the victory.

The teams will meet again Friday night in the third game of their six-game series at Dehler Park.

