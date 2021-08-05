BILLINGS — Anthony Amicangelo went 4 for 5 with five RBIs on Thursday and the Billings Mustangs defeated the Missoula PaddleHeads 14-4 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
Amicangelo had a two-run single in the first, another RBI single in the second and a two-run double in the seventh. He has now hit safely in eight straight games and 22 of his past 24, and has seven multi-hit games in that stretch. Billings has won six of its last seven games.
The Mustangs scored five runs in the sixth to forge a 10-3 lead. Jesus Azuaje and Chris Eusay each had an RBI triple in the inning.
Missoula countered with two in the top of the seventh as Nick Gatewood delivered a two-run double, but Billings scored four more times in the bottom of the seventh. Freddy Achecar drove in a run with a double. Gatewood also had an RBI single in the eighth for Missoula.
Mustangs starter Kelvan Pilot allowed three runs and struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings to earn the victory.
The teams will meet again Friday night in the third game of their six-game series at Dehler Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.