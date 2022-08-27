BILLINGS — Kamron Willman and Lamar Sparks hit back-to-back solo home runs in the fourth inning Saturday night and the Missoula PaddleHeads went on to beat the Billings Mustangs 4-2 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
The homers tied the game at 2-2 before Missoula (59-23) tacked on single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat Billings (44-37).
Nick Gatewood supplied an RBI double in the sixth for the PaddleHeads.
Drews Taylor homered for the Mustangs in the third inning.
The Mustangs were held to five hits by five Missoula pitchers.
The final game of the six-game series will be Sunday, with a 1:05 start.
