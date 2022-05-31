MISSOULA — While his reasons for playing baseball are many, Jayson Newman's favorite one to talk about involves his grandmother.
She was a Giants fan back before the team moved from New York to San Francisco.
"She always told us the story of the shot heard 'round the world," said Newman, referring to Bobby Thomson's dramatic ninth-inning home run in 1951 that beat the Brooklyn Dodgers and gave the Giants the NL Pennant.
"She was getting off of work. She was working at a horse radish factory, and she was taking the bus back when she heard it. She actually lived across from Ebbets Field and everyone went crazy when they heard about it."
Newman, a slugging first baseman who also fills in as a relief pitcher, has been crazy-good since joining the PaddleHeads in mid-August last season. He was a catalyst in Missoula's run to a 2021 Pioneer League championship and it was so much fun he had to come back.
"It was incredible," he said. "Through college, (California State) Northridge was never at the top of the conference when I was there.
"First pro season, I get my first ring. It's very special. It was just a great opportunity that I came into. I wasn't here to set the standard at the beginning of the year, but I'm thankful I came in and saw success from the team and personal success. Everyone was super welcoming."
The first thing you notice about Newman is his size. At 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, the clean-up hitter looks as much like a football lineman as a baseball player.
He was recruited to play football by his high school coach and even tried out. But the idea of blocking without getting the chance to touch the ball — he might have stayed out for football if the coach allowed him to play tight end — never appealed to Newman. Plus his knees have never been the best.
Those knees have held up quite well in his first two pro seasons. Heading into Tuesday night's home game against Great Falls, Newman was hitting .435 with two doubles and a home run.
Missoula manager Michael Schlact says Newman uses his size to his advantage on the diamond.
"His presence in the box is the first thing," said Schlact, whose team has enjoyed a 4-2 start. "First game of the season he's getting intentionally walked from a (Billings) manager who has never seen him before.
"Just what does he does for us from a presence standpoint, that's important. Then he's willing to do anything. He wants to be in the game, wants to compete, wants to battle. He loves the game. He loves playing first, hitting, pitching."
Newman doesn't like to pigeon-hole himself when it comes to baseball. He's willing to do whatever necessary to get a shot in the minor leagues.
"Hopefully I don't move like the biggest guy," he joked. "I like to emulate guys Miguel Cabrera, who can drive ball out of the park in all places. Or Nolan Ryan, a pitcher and former Texas Ranger."
The fact Newman is playing pro ball is in itself noteworthy since he came close to calling it quits two years ago. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2019 after making his college pitching debut in 2018. Then came the COVID-19 year and he did a lot of soul searching before deciding to play college ball in the spring of 2021.
Newman made his final college season a special one, leading Northridge in home runs and RBIs. He also reached safely in his final 21 games.
Since joining the PaddleHeads, Newman has evolved as a professional hitter. He plans on getting married after the season, but he'll continue to chase his baseball dreams.
"The biggest thing he's done is he's learning what his pitch is," Schlact said of Newman, who grew up watching his mom and dad play softball together on a team in Canada.
"Early on last year, it's not that he was too aggressive, but he was figuring himself out in pro ball. He had this idea the game is different. The game is more advanced and guys can locate better, but now he's used to that. The part where he's grown the most is he knows what he needs to hit. I've watched him be more selective toward waiting on that pitch."
Newman expects the PaddleHeads to push for the title again this season. He and his teammates are hungry for revenge at home this week after losing a series, 2-1, at Great Falls over the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.