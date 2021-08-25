GREAT FALLS — Great Falls scored five runs in the first inning and seven more in the sixth on the way to a 13-4 Pioneer League victory over Billings on Wednesday at Centene Stadium.
Billings took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Anthony Amicangelo's RBI single, but Jacob Olson hit a two-run homer as part of Great Falls' outburst in the bottom half of the frame, which staked the Voyagers to a four-run advantage.
In the sixth, Ben Norman delivered a three-run triple and Great Falls eventually took a 10-run lead.
Starter David Mervis (0-1) took the loss for Billings, allowing six runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings. Olson finished 3 for 5 with two runs scored and four RBIs to pace Great Falls' offense.
Freddy Achecar brought home a run for Billings in the third on a fielder's choice, and also had an RBI triple in the seventh. Jalen Garcia added an RBI single in the sixth.
The Mustangs and Voyagers will square off again Thursday night in Game 2 of their six-game series at Centene Stadium.
