BILLINGS — First-place Missoula rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth inning to pull out a 9-6 victory over Northern division rival Billings in Pioneer League baseball Wednesday night at Dehler Park.

Trailing by a run and facing their final three outs against Billings reliever C.J. Gonzales, the PaddleHeads got an RBI single from Tristen Carranza to tie the game and a three-run, bases-clearing double off the bat of Cameron Thompson to take the lead.

Thompson later advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on an error.

The Mustangs scored four times in the fifth to build a 5-0 advantage, as Anthony Amicangelo and Caeden Harris each delivered RBI singles. But Missoula answered with four in the sixth, highlighted by Sam Troyer's two-run home run.

Billings' Chris Eusay hit a solo homer with two outs in the ninth, but the Mustangs got no closer.

Billings and Missoula will play the second game of their three-game set at Dehler Park on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

