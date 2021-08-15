MISSOULA — A seven-run second inning doomed the Missoula PaddleHeads in a 15-3 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers on Sunday afternoon at Centene Stadium.
Kevin Hilton took the loss, giving up nine earned runs on 11 hits in the opening two innings as the PaddleHeads fell in a 9-0 deficit. Missoula responded with three runs in the third, but the Voyagers put up two in the bottom of that frame and four in the sixth as they finished with 19 hits.
Great Falls' Jackson Raper collected six RBIs and scored three times as he went 3 for 5 with two doubles and a home run. Breydon Daniel drove in two runs and scored four times. Jason Matthews and Kyle Crowl each had two RBIs.
Missoula managed 10 hits off starter Quincy Jones, who earned the win, but scored only three times. Zac Almond hit a two-run homer, his 20th of the season, giving him 72 RBIs this year. Clay Fisher had the team's other RBI, bumping him up to 60 RBIs this year.
The PaddleHeads (50-24) and Voyagers (29-45) will conclude their series at 7 p.m. Monday at Centene Stadium.
