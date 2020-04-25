MISSOULA — A lot of media types are in a mad dash to bring us bad news these days.
The coronavirus pandemic has been a gold mine that way. If Chicken Little were still around, he'd have clucked himself into a prime time television slot. The more sky-is-falling we can fit into the narrative, the more clicks and viewers.
Much like the local, national and world news, sports news has been largely bad in April. Journalists are pushing hard to save their jobs at a time when there are no games. Stories that garner a lot of attention help the cause.
But please, don't get sucked into believing every day is doomsday.
This past week, Baseball America ran several articles that led us all to believe Pioneer League baseball is toast. Locally, that means no more Missoula PaddeHeads — or whatever you want to call them — after this summer.
Interestingly, the articles ran on the very week that Major League Baseball resumed negotiations with Minor League Baseball for the first time since February. Those negotiations have everything to do with the number of minor league teams this country will field moving forward.
The negative stories served as a mighty strong message to Minor League Baseball heading into negotiations with Major League Baseball. But nothing has been decided at this point and regardless of what happens, make no mistake, PaddleHead fans:
"This baseball team is not going away," executive vice president Matt Ellis said. "We're going to have professional baseball in some form in that ballpark. We're fighting hard for that.
"We're fighting for what's right in the world. It's not all about greed and power. When MLB says small teams like Missoula aren't important, we come back and say Missoula is important. Small towns matter. Montana matters."
PaddleHeads owners Peter Davis and Susan Crampton Davis will not lose their affiliation with Major League Baseball without a fight. But let's pretend, for a moment, they do lose their affiliation. Then what?
Then baseball at Ogren-Allegiance Park transitions into something new. We've got a beautiful stadium on the banks of the Clark Fork River and you better believe there's going to be some form of high-quality baseball down there. That's my prediction.
Many years of covering the Osprey taught me a lot about the fans. First and foremost, they're friendly, down-to-earth folks. Most just want to see a good game, maybe partake of a hot dog or craft beer and maybe see fireworks every once in a while after the game.
Seriously, how many fans that attend PaddleHeads games truly care whether their team is affiliated with the Arizona Diamondbacks? Heck, I love watching MLB baseball and I couldn't name six guys on the Diamondbacks.
Missoula fans love to see hustle and heart and a level of talent that makes them feel like they're watching something superior to high school ball. That's my belief.
If Major League Baseball tells the Pioneer League to take a hike, my hunch is Ellis and PaddleHeads ownership will find a new way to keep our professional baseball tradition going strong. If not them, perhaps someone else.
If that means switching to independent league or college summer league baseball, so be it. As long as there's baseball and the refreshments are cold.
The intriguing thing about independent league baseball is we might actually get a former major leaguer in here that most of us are familiar with. Rich Hill, a prominent pitcher for the Dodgers the past few years, played for the independent Long Island Ducks in 2015. Former Chicago Cubs all-star pitcher Carlos Zambrano played for the independent Chicago Dogs last summer.
Until we hear something official, let's keep the faith in what we have in place with the Pioneer League. Don't let some sports writer bored out of his skull in his basement dampen your spirits with gloomy Chicken Little clucking.
The re-sodding at Ogren-Allegiance Field is coming along nicely and with any luck we'll be watching baseball by late June or July. If there's no baseball this summer, Ellis says alternative plans will be made so that fans may enjoy the facility when it's safe for all of us to gather again.
It's a state of mind, really. It's all about overcoming pessimism this year.
You may find comfort in knowing the PaddleHeads have retained their entire staff through this pandemic. They're cooking up some fun for this summer and it's going to happen whether there's Rookie League ball or not.
"We realize we're going to be part of the healing," Ellis said, "and we take that seriously."
