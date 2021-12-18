Michael Schlact could have moved on to any number of new places after leading the Missoula PaddleHeads to the Pioneer League promised land in September.
There has been interest and three or four conversations between Schlact and major league organizations this fall. Not surprising when you consider the 36-year-old managed the PaddleHeads to the best winning percentage in all of pro baseball this past summer.
It's just that Missoula and the PaddleHeads hold his heart. That's something all of us should feel good about. That and Schlact's new contract that will keep him in the Garden City through the 2028 season.
"It really is something that was hard for me to turn down," Schlact told me from his winter home in suburban Atlanta. "There was no hesitation on my family's end because they know how I'm treated by the Davis family (team owners). They know how (team president) Matt Ellis and I work together.
"I feel like I'm called to be a coach, a leader, and Missoula is the place that allows me to do that and be who I really am. It's nice to know you get to be yourself. They really take that personal side. That's hard to find in this game."
At a time when Major League Baseball is buggered up because of a lockout, it's comforting to know that has nothing to do with our champion PaddleHeads and their home opener in late May. It also makes you feel pretty good to hear what Schlact — who reached the Double-A level as a pitcher and once managed an independent league team in Fargo, North Dakota — has to say about his experiences at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
"The fans, they're going to be louder than any minor league park I've been in, and I've been in parks that have had thousands," he said. "It doesn't matter if they show up in the thousands or hundreds, they're going to be loud and enjoy themselves.
"They're going to get on the opponent, the (opposing) coaches, and they'll let you hear it if you're not a PaddleHead. To feel like you're in a major league ballpark in the dugout, I mean how do you not get psyched up to play?"
Some will view this column as much ado about nothing. A manager is a manager, right?
For that reason, let's delve a little deeper:
Not only did Schlact and his colleagues put together a champion in short order as the PaddleHeads switched from an MLB-affiliated Rookie League team to an independent league franchise in 2021, they did so with class. Schlact, his assistants and Ellis brought in players from all over the country and not once did we read about one in the police beat.
That, my baseball friends, was no accident.
"The culture is big for us," Schlact said. "It's equally important to have a culture in the clubhouse and a culture off the field.
"Then we have standards of who we bring in. You're going to have to be a good human being. That's part of our recipe."
With almost four decades of sport journalism under my belt, I've worked with all sorts of different kinds of coaches and managers. I've worked with leaders at the smallest of high schools who fancied themselves experts and pro sports skippers who were humble as the day is long.
Schlact is that rare combination of smart, humble, successful and genuine. He'll tell you straight-out what's in his heart, which resonates with me because I try to do the same with my writing.
No one knows for certain what 2022 will bring for Missoula's pro baseball team. It will be tough to top that 65-31 record from last season.
But rest assured, the PaddleHeads are going to be winners for many years to come with Schlact & Company steering the bus.
