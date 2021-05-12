BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs added to their coaching staff for the 2021 season on Tuesday, announcing the hiring of both hitting coach Angel Franco and pitching coach Winston Abreu. The Mustangs also named Tori Atencio athletic trainer.
Franco, 30, spent 11 years in minor league baseball as an infielder, making it as far as Triple-A. A veteran of the Pioneer League, he hit .309 for Idaho Falls club 2009. Abreu, 44, pitched for four major league clubs: the Orioles, Nationals, Rays and Indians. He was originally signed by the Atlanta Braves in 1993.
Franco and Abreu will join field manager Joe Kruzel, whose hiring was announced earlier this week.
Atencio is also an athletic trainer at Montana State University Billings, serving the baseball, women’s soccer, and women’s triathlon programs. She’s also on the faculty of MSUB’s human health and performance department, and as coordinator of clinical education for MSUB’s athletic training program.
She is certified through the National Board of Certification for Athletic Trainers.
The Mustangs begin their first season of independent baseball on May 22 at Idaho Falls. Billings’ home opener is May 26 against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
