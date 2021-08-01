COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Billings Mustangs and Rocky Mountain Vibes split a Pioneer League baseball doubleheader here Sunday.
In the first game, the Vibes scored four times in the bottom of the fifth en-route to the 7-5 victory.
In the finale, the Vibes attempted a comeback with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, however, the Mustangs held on for the 7-5 conquest.
Both games were seven innings. The doubleheader was scheduled because a Saturday contest between the two teams at UCHealth Park was postponed due to inclement weather.
In the victory, the Mustangs Jalen Garcia and Tristen Carranza each drove in a pair of runners. Garcia hit his 18th double in the contest and also scored two runs.
In the setback, Garcia was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. He also doubled in the game.
