BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs will begin their 75th anniversary season in professional baseball on Tuesday, May 23, at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads.
The Pioneer League club released its 2023 schedule on Tuesday via a press release.
The Mustangs first started playing in Billings in 1948 and the franchise has been a longtime member of the Pioneer League, mostly affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds. Major League Baseball dropped the league from its portfolio of affiliated leagues prior to the 2021 season, but has maintained a “partner” status with the now independent league.
The league championship trophy continues to be named after the late Bob Wilson, who was an owner of the Mustangs and team president for many years.
“We’re so excited to kick off our 75th anniversary season in Billings and announce our 2023 schedule,” owner Dave Heller was quoted as saying in the release. “Over the past two years, people have come to really enjoy Pioneer League baseball as our team has consistently competed for a championship. I can’t think of anything I’d enjoy more than seeing our team bring the Bob Wilson trophy back to Billings to celebrate our 75 years here.”
The Mustangs ’23 schedule features a couple holiday games, including a July 4th contest for the first time since 2018. Billings is also at home on Labor Day, Sept. 4. The regular season ends Saturday, Sept. 9 with the Mustangs at the Northern Colorado Owlz.
As in the past two seasons, Pioneer League teams will play 96 games; 48 at home and 48 on the road. The Mustangs have six home games in May, 15 in June, nine in July, 15 in August and three in September. Nearly half of the team’s 48 home games will be played on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Most Mondays are scheduled off-days, except for July 3 and Sept. 4, which are home games for the Mustangs.
That start times for Monday-Saturday home games is 6:35 p.m. Sunday games start at 1:05 p.m. Start times for road games will be announced at a later date.
The Mustangs have yet to announce player signings or the coaching staff for the 2023 season. They finished second in the North Division last season, and lost to the PaddleHeads in the first round of the playoffs.
