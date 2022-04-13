BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs announced on Wednesday that all games this season will be carried on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM for the ninth consecutive year.
The Mustangs are scheduled to play 96 games in their second season of the independent Pioneer League.
Brennan Mense, a native of Shawnee, Kansas, will handle the play-by-play duties, the Mustangs said. Though he has been away from minor league baseball for two seasons, Mense has previous stints with the independent Gary SouthShore Rail Cats and Class A Bowling Green Hot Rods. He also served as the radio voice for the Garden City Wind of the independent Pecos League.
Mostly recently, Mense broadcast games in 2021 for the Joplin Outlaws, a member of the collegiate baseball MINK League, which includes teams in Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois.
The Mustangs begin their 69th season overall on May 25 in Missoula. The club’s home opener is set for May 28 against Northern Colorado at Dehler Park.
