BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs on Wednesday announced that Billy Horton will be the team’s manager for the 2023 Pioneer League season.

Horton, 49, has worked for the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox organizations. More recently, he was a manager or field coordinator for teams in the MLB Draft League (2021) and Arizona Collegiate Wood Bat League (2020, 2022).

