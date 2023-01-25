BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs on Wednesday announced that Billy Horton will be the team’s manager for the 2023 Pioneer League season.
Horton, 49, has worked for the San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox organizations. More recently, he was a manager or field coordinator for teams in the MLB Draft League (2021) and Arizona Collegiate Wood Bat League (2020, 2022).
“This is a great opportunity, and I am so excited to be the Mustangs manager,” Horton was quoted as saying in a Mustangs press release. “I am friends with a lot of people who have played and coached in the Pioneer League over the years and all of them have told me how great Billings is.
“There is so much history in the Pioneer League and I am honored to don the Mustangs cap and lead our players in the 2023 season.”
During eight years in the Giants' organization (2012-2019), Horton at various times was a manager, hitting coach, fundamentals coach and director of extended spring training. He also held various roles for the Diamondbacks (2001-2003, 2006) and White Sox (2003).
Horton founded Cactus Athletics in 2006, a company dedicated to training young athletes and coaches. The Mustangs’ release stated that more than 10,000 players and coaches have participated in Horton’s camps, clinics and baseball leagues.
Horton was a utility player who played for multiple independent league teams from 1997-2000. He replaces manager Jim Riggleman, who guided the Mustangs to the playoffs last season.
“The scouting, training and development of baseball players has changed so much in a short time,” Mustangs owner Dave Heller said in the release. “Billy gets all of it. He will use every tool in the toolbox to unearth, train and develop the next generation of MLB players right here in Billings.”
It's been a busy couple days for the Mustangs. On Monday they named Matt Allen as the team's new general manager.
The Mustangs open the 2023 season May 23 at Dehler Park against the Missoula PaddleHeads. It’ll be the third season for the Pioneer League as an independent circuit and an MLB Partner League.
