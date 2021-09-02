BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs' annual candy drop will be held Sunday at Dehler Park following the game against Idaho Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
Kids ages 3-12 are invited to run on the field and collect 1,000 pounds of candy at the conclusion of the contest. Participants must register at the guest services window at Dehler Park during the game.
The annual candy drop was originally scheduled for Aug. 22, but the Mustangs played a doubleheader that day and opted to reschedule the event.
For information, call the Mustangs business office at 252-1241.
The Mustangs' annual fan appreciation day is Monday against Idaho Falls, the final home game of the regular season. First pitch is also scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Fans will be able to sign up for drawings for giveaways such as merchandise, future tickets and other prizes.
