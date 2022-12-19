BILLINGS — The Pioneer Baseball League has awarded the Billings Mustangs the McCurdy Cup, an annual award that recognizes the league’s franchise that demonstrates continued excellence in its efforts both on and off the field.
This is the second time the Mustangs have won the McCurdy Cup; the team was the inaugural winner in 2019.
“The Billings Mustangs are thrilled to have earned this great award honoring the team’s organizational stability, consistency, longevity, and the professionalism with which we operate on a daily basis,” said Mustangs team owner Dave Heller in a Monday press release. “Both the Mustangs and the Pioneer League have storied histories of developing star players, entertaining families, and bettering communities. We are so proud to represent the great city of Billings and all of Yellowstone County, and we appreciate the great partnership we have with the City of Billings, which has helped us keep Dehler Park the Mountain West’s preeminent minor league ballpark.”
Led by general manager Gary Roller, who just completed his 18th season at the helm, the Mustangs are consistently among the leaders in Pioneer League attendance. In 2022, the Mustangs brought former major league manager Jim Riggleman and former major league pitching coach Dan Radison to Billings and the two proceeded to lead Billings into the playoffs, losing the final game of a three-game series to Missoula in the semifinals.
“My coaches are all so proud of our part in Billings earning this great award,” said Riggleman, the Mustangs' field manager last season, in the team's release. “Billings is a great community and working with Dave Heller and Gary Roller will stand out for me as one of the best experiences I’ve had in baseball.”
“We’re extremely grateful to the Pioneer League and again honored to receive such a prestigious award, the McCurdy Cup,” said Roller in the Mustangs' release. “From top to bottom, the league is full of talented executives representing exceptional franchises and to be considered among the best of them is truly humbling.”
Off the field, the Mustangs were equally successful: the team saw revenues increase across the board. Group sales, concessions sales, merchandise sales, and ticket revenue all saw increases in 2022, and the team maintains a waiting list for outfield signs according to the Mustangs press release.
“The Billings Mustangs and owner Dave Heller have distinguished themselves and the Pioneer Baseball League with their outstanding organization and contributions to the Billings community,” said Pioneer League president Mike Shapiro in the release issued by the Mustangs. “The Pioneer League is proud of all their efforts and greatly pleased to award this high honor.”
The Mustangs kick off their 75th anniversary season and their third as an MLB Partner League club at Dehler Park on Tuesday, May 23 against the Missoula PaddleHeads. That first homestand continues through Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, as the Mustangs host the PaddleHeads for six games.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.