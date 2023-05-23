BILLINGS — Third baseman Connor Denning's two-out RBI double in the bottom of the ninth inning sent home the winning run and gave the Billings Mustangs a wild 7-6 win over the Missoula PaddleHeads on Tuesday on the opening night of the Pioneer League season at Dehler Park.

In a 2022 playoff rematch, the Mustangs, dared to respond after letting Missoula come back from 6-0 down to tie it at 6-6 in the top of the ninth, did just that to start off the six-game series between the two teams this week.

The Mustangs at first looked early on to be running away with a win in its home opener, scoring three runs each in the first and third innings, but Missoula gradually clawed its way back and tied it with a three-run ninth, forcing a bases-loaded walk and getting a two-RBI double from first baseman Jakob Guenther.

But in the bottom half, Billings second baseman Luke Fennelly got on with his team down to its last out against PaddleHeads reliever Mark Timmins, then Denning sent the Iowa native home with the game-sealing extra-base hit.

Denning finished with a game-high three RBIs, the first two of which came via a home run in the first inning. Outfielders Bryce Donovan and Mikey Edie each had a pair of RBIs to their names, as well.

Mustangs starter Karan Patel got the win after going six innings and allowing one unearned run on seven hits, striking out two. PaddleHeads starter Austen Seidel was pulled after three innings following Billings' early-game offensive outburst, but Timmins righted the ship in the circle by striking out six in 5⅔ frames, only allowing the walk-off run.

Guenther and center fielder Keaton Greenwalt each had three hits and two RBIs on the night for Missoula.

Billings and Missoula will battle again against each other at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday at Dehler Park.