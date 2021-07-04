IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Jesus Azuaje hit a two-run triple during a three-run top of the eighth and the Billings Mustangs edged the Idaho Falls Chukars 5-4 in Pioneer League baseball on Sunday.

Idaho Falls (25-13) had routed the Mustangs 20-3 on Saturday at Melaleuca Field.

Prior to the victory on Sunday, the Mustangs (13-25) had lost 13 of 14 games.

Brandon Pugh had an RBI single in the eighth for the Mustangs, who trailed 3-2 entering the inning.

Jalen Garcia, batting .319 for the year, finished 1 for 5 at the plate to extend his hitting streak to 14 games. The former Billings Scarlet and MSU Billings Yellowjacket has hit safely in 22 of his last 25 games. 

Reliever Neil Lang pitched the sixth and seventh innings, allowing two runs on two hits, to earn his first win of the year. Lang is now 1-0 with a 3.47 ERA. Dallas Bryan notched his second save of the season by working the last two frames.

