BILLINGS — Billings Mustangs pitcher Cam Tullar signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Angels last week following the conclusion of the MLB Draft.

Tullar appeared in nine games for the Ponies this season, going 3-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings. The left-handed Michigan native is amid his debut professional season after playing NCAA Division I college baseball at Mississippi State and Western Kentucky.