BILLINGS — The Billings Mustangs did their part to clinch a Pioneer League playoff spot by beating the Idaho Falls Chukars 5-1 Tuesday night at Dehler Park.
Later in the night, the Mustangs’ first postseason appearance 2019 and first since the league became independent in 2021 became official when Glacier defeated and thus eliminated Great Falls 10-0 in Kalispell.
By beating the Chukars and watching the Voyagers lose, the Mustangs (25-19 overall, 50-40 second half) secured the North Division’s second playoff spot by virtue of a better overall record than Idaho Falls or Great Falls.
Because Missoula won both halves of the North Division, the second playoff berth goes to the team with the next-best overall record.
Four games remain in the regular season, but neither the Chukars nor the Voyagers can catch the Mustangs.
Billings starter Pablo Arevalo (1-1) allowed one unearned run in seven innings to help lead the Mustangs to their fourth consecutive win and into the postseason. He allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none.
Juan Teixeira had two hits, including a triple, drove in two runs and scored two runs, and Jackson Raper also had two hits, including a two-run double to provide most of the offense for the Mustangs.
The best-of-3 division series between Missoula and Billings begins Monday at Dehler Park. Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3, will be held Sept. 14 and 15 in Missoula.
Idaho Falls (20-24, 47-45) and Billings play again Wednesday night at Dehler. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Billings Mustangs vs. Idaho Falls Chukars
Billings Mustangs’ Crews Taylor (36) catches the ball during the Billings Mustangs’ game against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Dehler Park in Billings on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
