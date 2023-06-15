BILLINGS — With each man looking to find a baseball team to settle with for the 2023 season, Billy Horton and Connor Denning were separately weighing their options, but always stuck together.

The two have longstanding ties. Denning, from Phoenix, has known Horton since he was 10 years old, participating for years in youth camps ran by the coach in the desert wintertime while he bounced around major-league organizations, including in the past for the San Francisco Giants as a coach for its Arizona League squad in the minors.

Horton, before he was officially confirmed as the club's new on-field boss in January but knowing that the job could be a possibility, reached out to Denning to see where he stood in terms of possibly joining him in Montana. As for the player, he'd recently finished up the 2022 campaign, his first after college, in the MLB Draft League but remained unsigned. Then the Tri-City ValleyCats of the independent Frontier League offered him a deal he couldn't pass up as Horton's appointment wasn't official at the time.

Having missed out originally on Denning while also having nabbed the Mustangs job, Horton, when everything was confirmed, issued a message to the ValleyCats just in case.

"I told their coaching staff ... 'If you ever want to trade Connor Denning, or for some reason you're going to release him, call me first,'" Horton said.

And sure enough, when New York-based Tri-City released Denning prior to the season after injuries limited him in spring training, that club called Horton when it did — but Denning, remembering his friend, had quickly established contact with Billings' new manager in the fallout, too.

Hours later, Denning was officially a Mustang. Twenty games into Billings' 2023 season as of Thursday, he's been the Ponies' most important player.

Slashing .387/.493/.710 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in 62 at-bats entering the Mustangs' game against the Great Falls Voyagers on Thursday at Dehler Park, Denning — amid his debut season playing independent baseball and slotted in the No. 2 hole in the lineup — has been a bright spot on a Billings team trying to find its footing, being a reliable source of consistency in a shaky Mustangs lineup which holds the lowest team batting average (.254) in the Pioneer League.

The ValleyCats' move was the Mustangs' gain, and if Tri-City had held onto Denning instead, Billings would probably be in a lot more trouble right now.

"I've kept in touch with him a lot over the years since, just being in baseball still," Denning, a two-time First Team All-Big South Conference selection at collegiate mid-major power Campbell, said of his relationship with Horton. "Just keeping that relationship strong with him. I go hit with him sometimes in the offseason and just kept in contact a lot over the last few years.

"(I knew) once I got released there that he was someone I could reach out to, and worst-case, he was going to offer me just advice on where to go with life, whether it was Billings or not."

The connection between the two has evolved heavily over time, however, from coach-player to friend-friend, Horton said. Some of the main catalysts behind those progressions were obvious, such as age and maturity, but others — like their shared religious faiths — go beyond the ball diamond.

Both Horton and Denning are devout Christians, with the latter noting that he appreciated his coach's positive impacts as a child regarding his faith and receiving it from a different angle for it than one he found himself or through his family. Horton called baseball a "vehicle" for him to share his faith with other people, meanwhile, and though he said that he isn't someone "who throws (it) in anyone's face," Denning has kept many lessons he's shared in mind.

"He's a very good leader and did a great job of bringing faith into (youth baseball)," Denning said. "He's been very vocal about his faith and his convictions, and seeing that at an early age was something that was just kind of a good influence. ... Having it from a coaching perspective was somewhere that you don't always get, and somewhere that was nice."

Blending religious beliefs and a growing pro baseball career has been an ongoing process for Denning, but results are showing on the field, both for him and the Mustangs recently as they attempt to climb back up toward the top of the North Division.

Following an early-season nine-game losing streak, Billings has since rebounded to three in a row and four of its past five to improve to 7-13 overall entering Thursday, still behind where it wants to be after a 53-41 season a year ago but at least trending upwards like Denning's long bombs. Against the Voyagers in an 8-5 home win Wednesday, a Denning home run was unofficially measured as being blasted beyond 440 feet, per a team official.

Pieces and production are coming together in the Mustangs' offense, slowly but surely. If Billings' recent run of solid form continues deeper into the summer, however, Horton partly has his connections made long before he ever got to town to thank.

"We've done a different plan with our batting practice, focused more on situational hitting in the BP and they have started to figure it out," Horton said. "However you've got to do it ... it's really important that they've focused on that and they practice it. We want to practice things that are difficult, so in the game, it seems normal."