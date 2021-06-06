BILLINGS — Former Billings Scarlet Jalen Garcia helped the Billings Mustangs to their second straight victory over the Great Falls Voyagers in Pioneer League baseball Sunday at Dehler Park.
Garcia, who also played for MSU Billings, finished 3 for 5 at the plate with a run and two RBIs as the Mustangs toppled Great Falls 9-5.
After losing three straight to Great Falls (3-11) at Centene Stadium, the Mustangs (7-7) will go for the three-game series sweep Monday beginning at 6:35 p.m. at Dehler.
Billings left fielder Anthony Amicangelo increased his average to .429 in 14 at-bats over five games with a 4-for-5 performance on Sunday. He had two doubles and two RBIs.
Mustangs right fielder Caeden Harris finished 2 for 4 with a solo home run. He also scored twice.
Mustangs reliever CJ Gonzales recorded the five-out save, his third of the season, allowing one hit and no runs. He didn't walk a batter and whiffed three.
Dom Abbadessa and Kyle Crowl each homered for the Voyagers. It was Abbadessa's second home run in two games at the downtown ballpark.
