BILLINGS — Nate Gatewood had three hits and Jayson Newman homered Thursday night as the visiting Missoula PaddleHeads beat the Billings Mustangs 5-1 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
With the PaddleHeads leading 3-1 in the top of the ninth inning, Newman hit a two-run homer to right to give Missoula some breathing room.
Billings (43-36) was held to six hits. The Mustangs' lone run came on a solo home run by Gabe Wurtz in the second inning.
It was the 20th homer this season by Wurtz.
Starter Mitch Sparks (2-0) was the winning pitcher for the PaddleHeads. He allowed one earned run in six innings of work.
Pablo Arevalo (0-1) took the loss for Billings. He also went six innings, striking out seven and allowed two earned runs.
The six-game series will continue Friday at Dehler Park at 6:30 p.m. with Game 4.
