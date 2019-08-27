MISSOULA — The Billings Mustangs padded their Pioneer League North cushion with a 3-1 win over the Missoula Osprey on Tuesday night at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field.
The win was Billings' fifth straight, and it increased their second half division lead to six games over the second-place Osprey (15-13, 35-31), who were playing their first home game in 24 days after dealing with field issues.
The Mustangs (21-7, 36-30) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Leonardo Seminati home run, and Missoula tied it up in the fifth. Billings scored once in the seventh and again in the ninth.
Mustangs starting pitcher Justin McGregor allowed one earned run on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts in five innings. Ian Koch pitched three hitless innings with three strikeouts and was credited with the win, while Francis Peguero notched his sixth save with a hitless ninth.
At the plate for Billings, shortstop Quincy McAfee went 2 for 3 with a double, and designated hitter James Free went 2 for 5 with a double.
For Missoula, DH Cesar Garcia was 2 for 3 with a double.
