MISSOULA — Needing a win to extend their season, the Billings Mustangs delivered late Wednesday night on the road against the defending Pioneer League champion Missoula PaddleHeads.
Down to their last strike in the top of the ninth inning, Abraham Mow came through with a game-tying RBI single for the visitors. Then with two outs in the top of the tenth, Crews Taylor ripped a run-scoring base hit to give the Mustangs the lead.
Billings held on for a 6-5 win in front of 1,453 fans at Ogren-Allegiance Park. The PaddleHeads and Mustangs are tied 1-1 in their best-of-3 North Division playoff series and will play again Thursday night in Missoula, with a spot in the league championship on the line.
Missoula looked to be on its way to sweeping Billings after erasing a two-run deficit with three runs off reliever Pablo Arevalo in the seventh. McClain O'Connor reached first with one out on an infield error and Lamar Sparks singled, setting the stage for Jayson Newman's two-RBI double over the head of center fielder Jalen Garcia.
Kamron Willman followed with a single that gave the hosts their first lead of the night, 5-4.
Mark Simon, who rejoined the PaddleHeads last month after a stellar 2021 campaign with the team, came on with two outs in the seventh and put out a fire as Billings stranded runners on second and third. He then retired the visitors in order in the eighth.
Sam Hellinger pitched the ninth for Missoula and ran into trouble when Juan Teixeira hit a leadoff double off the left field wall. Billings manager Jim Riggleman opted to have Andrew Fernandez swing away instead of bunting Teixeira to third and it backfired when Fernandez struck out. Gabe Wurtz then grounded out, but Mow followed with his dramatic RBI single, knotting the score at 5-5.
Jackson Raper led off the Billings 10th inning with a double. He moved up on a sacrifice and scored on Taylor's clutch single.
Billings set the tone early. PaddleHeads starter Austin Crowson, who entered the game with a 7-0 record, walked the first batter he faced, Garcia. He stole second with one out, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a double by Fernandez.
Missoula threatened in the bottom half but failed to plate a run against starter Elijah Gill. O'Connor reached on a fielder's choice and moved up on a wild pitch. Newman then drew a two-out walk, giving the hosts runners on first and second with Nick Gatewood coming to the plate. Gatewood hit the ball up the middle and second baseman Jacob Kline made a nice play fielding the ball and hustling to touch second before Newman arrived.
Garcia hit a leadoff home run off Crowson in the third to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. The Mustangs made it 3-0 in the fourth when Mow ripped a leadoff double and scored on a Jordan Barth double down the left field line.
Missoula finally got to Gill for a run in the bottom half. Gatewood doubled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Keaton Greenwalt.
Billings stretched its lead to 4-1 in the sixth on a Kline opposite field home run. Greenwalt answered with a solo home run for the hosts in the bottom half.
Billings piled up 18 hits to nine for Missoula. Beaux Bonvillain earned the win, holding the hosts scoreless in the final 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts. Hellinger took the loss.
Fernandez and Kline led the Mustangs with three hits apiece. Sparks and Willman each had two hits for the PaddleHeads.
The championship series will start on Saturday.
